KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It seems like everywhere you look, construction and "coming soon" signs cover the streets of Knoxville.

The business boom is hard to ignore, and something that gets people excited.

"I think we are doing really well as a city," Doug Lawyer, VP of Economic Development with the Knoxville Chamber, said.

In the hub of Market Square, the chamber offices get a front row seat to downtown's growth.

"There are several things that make Knoxville attractive; location, cost of living, and we've got downtown, the foothills of Smokies, Oak Ridge National Lab, UT," Lawyer explained. "It all kind of goes into a blender to make Knoxville a really special place."

The chamber works to recruit large corporate facilities, like Scapa Healthcare which opened in Hardin Valley Monday.

RELATED: Scapa Healthcare expands in Knoxville, promises 100 new jobs

In turn, those new jobs lead to restaurants, boutiques and entertainment venues in the area.

"Business parks come first, retail follows. You've got to have the people first and then services come second," Lawyer said.

Downtown may get a lot of attention, but the success can be found everywhere.

"It's spreading to other sectors like North Knoxville, Happy Holler, the South Waterfront," Lawyer said.

Lawyer said it's an exciting time but important to keep the momentum

"We should pat ourselves on the pat, but look for new opportunities, keep our foot on the gas," Lawyer said.

So here's a few things to be on the lookout for:

BEARDEN

Emmy's Frozen Yogurt: 124 N. Forest Park Blvd.

Seafood Pier: 9169 Kingston Pike Knoxville TN 37923

NORTH KNOXVILLE

Gypsy Circus Cider: 1002 Dutch Valley Dr #101b

Next Level Brewing: 700 North Broadway

DOWNTOWN

Craft Axe: 119 W. 5th Avenue Knoxville TN 37917

Knox Axe: 808 State Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902

Tern Club: 135 South Gay Street

Kopita Falafel and Hummus Bar: 524 South Gay Street

Spacehead: 24 Market Square

Fin Two: 109 Willow Avenue

SOUTH KNOXVILLE

Southside Garage Food Truck Park: 1014 Sevier Ave, Knoxville, TN 37920

POWELL

Mahalo Coffee Roasters: 1317 E. Emory Road, Knoxville TN