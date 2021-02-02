'Bike, Boat, Brew and Bark' provides adventures in downtown Knoxville

Events open to the public begin at 9 a.m. and continue throughout the day.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Do you like dogs, beer and the outdoors? How about all three?

Bike, Boat, Brew and Bark might be a weekend outing you'll want to participate in.

Hosted by Knoxville Adventure Collective on June 5 at 900 Volunteer Landing Lane, events being at 9 a.m. and continue until 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Some of the events include an open kayaking session, pet photo contest, a guided hike to Morningside Park, and guided brewery rides to Knoxville Adventure Center.

More special activities will take place at the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, James White's Fort, Blount Mansion, Volunteer Princess, the Tennessee Riverboat and the Vol Landing Marina.

Ruth's Chris Steak House will be offering $10 burgers and steak sandwiches.

Registration is required for every event except the Blount Mansion Guided Tours, James White's Fort tours, Women's Basketball Hall of Fame tours and the Young-Williams Animal Center events.