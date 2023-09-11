Downtown Knoxville sees revenue growth in 2022

From 2020 to 2022, 49 ground-floor businesses opened downtown, according to the Downtown Knoxville Alliance.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Knoxville has achieved another year of growth, according to the Downtown Knoxville Alliance.

The downtown area saw a 19.6% increase in revenue in 2022, the alliance said.

The analysis was completed from tax data received in 2023 from the Tennessee Department of Revenue’s Research Section. The numbers reflect taxable revenue of restaurants, retail and service businesses within the 0.67-square-mile Downtown Knoxville Central Business Improvement District (CBID).

“Downtown Knoxville’s growth is stunning by any comparison,” Downtown Knoxville Alliance Executive Director Michele Hummel said. “These numbers show that business is booming in the area, expanding opportunity to more people than ever and enriching life in downtown and greater Knoxville.”

From 2020 to 2021, there was a 64% rebound in revenue, the alliance said.