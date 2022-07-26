If you live in Fort Sanders, you likely need to move your car for street cleaning July 30, August 7

The Fort Sanders Summer Roundup will be done on streets running north and south on Saturday, July 30. Crews will then clean streets running east and west on Sunday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville city crews will clean the streets of Fort Sanders on July 30 and August 7.

The city said all cars need to be moved prior to each day's clean-up. Cars will be towed if they are not moved, according to a city spokesperson.

The city said moving the cars off the streets will help crews remove trash from hard-to-reach corners.

“Temporarily moving parked cars for these two days is really the only way to get to the leaves, cigarette butts and other trash that’s gotten crammed into tight spaces. It’s only during these periodic roundups, when the streets are cleared of vehicles, that our equipment can reach and remove the debris," City Parking Systems Manager Mark Elliott said.

The Fort Sanders Summer Roundup will be completed on streets running north and south on Saturday, July 30. Crews will then clean streets running east and west on Sunday, August 7, according to the city.

The clean-up will happen from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

Traffic is expected to continue to flow on the streets during clean-up. There may be temporary closures as needed for safety, the city said.

The city will place no parking signs on the streets prior to the clean-up and flyers on the cars parked in the neighborhood, according to a press release.

On July 30, street sweeping will happen on 13 north-south streets from Grand Avenue to the north, Terrace Avenue to the south, 12th Street to the east and South 23rd Street.

According to the city, the streets included on July 30 are 12th Street, 13th Street, 14th Street, James Agee Street, 16th Street, Melrose Place, 18th Street, 19th Street, 20th Street, Mountcastle Street, South 21st Street, 22nd Street and South 23rd Street.

Workers will clean nine streets on August 7 between Eleventh Street on the east edge of Fort Sanders and the railroad tracks on the western end, according to the press release.