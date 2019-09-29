KNOXVILLE, Tenn — When the Vols don't play, how do you spend your day?

Knoxville may be considered a college town, but it certainly does not shut down when there isn't a football game.

From festivals to Smokies trips to date nights, there was still plenty to do over the weekend.

Digital Storyteller Elizabeth Sims went to Market Square to ask how people filled the football void.

Brady and Alex traveled together.

Rhonda, Mallory, Jared and baby Everleigh worked and went shopping.

Martha went home and Rylee cleaned.

Brayden and Christian hung out with friends and spent time at Market Square.

Trey had lunch at Market Square.

Race went to band practice.

Alexis and Drew went to the Farragut Homecoming dance.

Kaylee and Kait went ziplining at Anakeesta.

Rachel and Max watched "The Breakfast Club" and practiced playing the mandolin and ukelele.

Judy and Miguel went to the HoLa Festival with their dog.

Margareth and Lou went to church, the HoLa Festival and practiced photography.

Ashley met up with some friends from South America at the HoLa Festival.

Some people took to our Instagram story to answer the question.

