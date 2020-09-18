'It's disappointing, but I understand' | UT students sad over cancelled spring break

The University of Tennessee changed the 2021 academic calendar and removed spring break as a precautionary measure.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chancellor Donde Plowman said Friday there will be no spring break next semester.

The break was taken off the UT schedule on Thursday without warning, leaving students confused. The announcement came almost one month after classes started back on Rocky Top.

"I was honestly so shocked," sophomore Cathryn Carr said. "My friend sent it in a text and I was like 'No way!' But I saw it on the calendar, and I was like 'It's happening.'"

It took a lot of students by surprise, but they realize why it's happening.

"It is kind of depressing, but it'll be OK and I think it will be better in the long run," junior Olivia Fernandez explained.

Still, they can't help but think of that lost vacation time.

"I like to go to the beach and hang out with my friends, so this is gonna be a change, but in order to keep everybody safe then it's fine with me then," junior Jack Cherry nodded.

The university unveiled the decision Thursday after the calendar committee wrestled over two options to present to the Chancellor.

The approved calendar for the spring semester looks a lot like the fall one: a later start date, no week-long break and an earlier end to classes.

"The only responsible action for the spring semester was to keep our students here, canceling spring break," Provost John Zomchick said during the chancellor's live Zoom call Friday. "By doing that, we limit opportunities for them to take COVID to their home or other communities, or for them to return and bring it back here. It was a really hard choice."

Freshmen, like Greg Cherry, are mourning what could have been.

"I definitely feel like I'm missing out, but you know I've got three more years, so I'll make up for it," Greg Cherry said.

Upperclassmen are hoping for sun and sand when the pandemic passes.

"Definitely gonna have to go hard senior for sure. I'm looking forward to that now," Jack Cherry added.

Even with the growing list of canceled events, students aim to make the experience of learning during a pandemic the best they can.