UTK to discontinue UT email, Net ID for staff retirees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UTK announced Thursday, Nov. 17 that it will discontinue the NetID and email services for staff retirees effective Oct. 31, 2023.

UTK said these changes are being made to help "mitigate risk for the entire university community."

"Compromised email accounts have already been used to scam others, and this is a proactive step to protect students and staff members from malicious activity. Current students and staff members are held accountable to university and vendor policies, including those that protect our technology resources." UTK said in the email. "In an era of unprecedented malicious activity via email and other digital communication, our goal is to minimize risk."

Retirees with active appointments in IRIS will retain the use of their UT email and NetID. Departments can sponsor NetIDs for retirees who continue to serve the university. Individuals granted emeritus status or who retired as faculty with at least ten years of service will be allowed to retain their UT email account.

UTK encourages those losing an email to create a non-UT account and begin the transition of your personal services and content. You can visit this page for additional information.