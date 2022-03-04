Longtime UT music professor to lead the Pride of the Southland band as its next director

The UT School of Music said Stewart will lead the beloved Rocky Top college band as its next director starting July 1, 2022.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The University of Tennessee has named the next director of the Pride of the Southland Marching and Athletic bands: Dr. Michael Stewart.

The UT School of Music said Stewart will lead the beloved Rocky Top college band as its next director and associate director of wind studies starting July 1, 2022.

“I look forward to working with the amazing students of UT as well as the Pride alumni, my colleagues, and fans that so passionately support this band and the Vols,” Stewart said. “I’m also humbled, but excited to stand in front of this amazing group of students with 152 years of tradition behind them. I’m grateful for this opportunity and cannot wait for the fall to hear Rocky Top ringing throughout Neyland Stadium.”

Stewart is a longtime mainstay at the school, currently serving as an associate professor of music education and associate director of bands. He arrived at UT in 2007, and the university said he has since been a frequent face to the campus community both with the Pride of the Southland and as conductor of the UT Symphonic Band and UT Pep Bands.

“I am thrilled that Dr. Stewart will continue in our school and take on this new responsibility,” said Jeff Pappas, director of the School of Music. “His expertise and vision for the Pride of the Southland and other aspects of the band program are exceptional, and everyone looks forward to working with him to realize these goals. The future is as bright as ever for this important area in our unit and for our campus, alumni and friends.”