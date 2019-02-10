The Birdhouse is nearing almost 50 years of community activism, art and ideas, and it just got a facelift.

Mayor Madeline Rogero, 4th District City Councilwoman Lauren Rider, and people of the Knoxville community will unveil the neighborhood center's restored front porch on Friday, Oct. 4, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The porch restoration project raised $13,000 from more than 100 donors throughout Knoxville. The City of Knoxville Historic Preservation Fund covered the additional two-thirds with a $25,625 grant, bringing the project to $38,625.

The restoration expanded the original small porch, creating a long porch that stretches across the front of the house. It also added a roof extending over the full porch.

This 1975 photo shows the Birdhouse's original porch. The recent restorations brought back the building's original look.

The Birdhouse

The Birdhouse, also known as the Fourth and Gill Neighborhood Center, is a venue for dozens of community events every month. Project leaders at the Birdhouse say it's been providing this space since the 1970s, and that the construction "restored the center's porch to its pre-1980s glory."