New engineering complex & expanded pedestrian walkway highlight UT construction projects

Work continues to improve buildings and infrastructure on the UT campus in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — With the semester underway at UT, construction is continuing to improve buildings and public spaces on campus.

Before the semester started, crews worked hard to make sure all the buildings complied with COVID-19 safety recommendations.

“Over the summer, our teams went into every space on campus, preparing hundreds of classrooms, offices, labs, and meeting spaces to get ready for the start of school in August,” said Roger McDonald, director of construction for Facilities Services. “We removed furniture to ensure social distancing, added hand sanitizer stations, installed plexiglass barriers in many areas of campus, and upgraded the teaching technology to support online learning.”

Crews also installed more outdoor spaces and hammock stands across campus to provide more socially-distanced places for students to relax and study.

Pedestrian Walkway

One of the most visible improvements for students, staff and visitors is the expansion of the Joe Johnson–John Ward Pedestrian Walkway from the Clarence Brown Theatre west to Frances Street.

UT said the expansion will feature shaded areas with outdoor seating and convenient places to charge electronic devices. It will also be a convenient place to have a meal once the new dining facility being built along the north side of the walkway is completed.

“The campus master plan calls for several things, one of which is pushing automobiles and parking to the edge of campus,” said Andy Powers, director of design services for Facilities Services. “And this expansion provides pedestrians with a place to walk where they are the most important thing in the environment.”

The west end of the walkway is designed to be more informal than the east end, Powers said.

“Where the ends of the walkway connect, there will be a large grove of trees. So as you walk through the grove, you realize you’ve entered a different environment, which is really exciting from a design standpoint,” he said. “We think this and the new residence halls and dining facility will bring a lot of life to west campus and make it a really exciting place to be, unlike anything we have.”

New Engineering Complex

Right next to Neyland Stadium, work is continuing on the new 228,000 square foot Engineering Complex.

The brick exterior and the roof are finished and workers have moved inside tp complete classrooms, offices, and research space.

“The design includes a spectacular atrium staircase that will make a real impression when you see it,” Powers said. The building is set to finish in fall 2021.

Pride of the Southland Band pavilion

The Pride now has a new, sheltered place for outdoor practices in the new pavilion next to the band tower. It will also be available for other student activities.

Surge Building