New mural has Downtown Knoxville looking like fall, y'all

The new fall-themed mural in Strong Alley is one of several new murals scheduled through the end of the year as part of the Art in Public Places Mural Program.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Break out the cozy sweaters and pumpkin-spiced everything!

A new mural by local artist Megan Lingerfelt in Strong Alley has Downtown Knoxville looking like fall.

The new fall-themed mural is one of several new murals scheduled through the end of the year as part of the Art in Public Places Mural Program, a public art partnership among Dogwood Arts and property owners, the City of Knoxville and the Downtown Knoxville Alliance.

To date, Dogwood Arts has funded the creation and restoration of 22 murals in Downtown Knoxville, mainly in Strong Alley, according to a release.

“This mural will be a backdrop for residents and visitors alike to document their time in Downtown Knoxville and celebrate the fall season,” Downtown Knoxville Alliance Executive Director Michele Hummel said. “Over the years, we have watched children – and even puppies – grow up in front of this installation. We cannot wait to see what visitors share on social media this fall.”

This piece is Lingerfelt's eighth seasonal mural in the series. She said she focuses on vibrant colors and natural elements for her work to entice people to see the rest of the alley.

"Since [the mural] was going to change seasonally, the theme has always kind of been about the season, and I'm trying to use colors that invoke fall or summer or whatever I'm working in," she said. "I want to do something colorful and vibrant that draws people in."

Where can you find this latest fall-themed photo-op backdrop?

Go to Strong Alley, also known as Artist Alley, between Market Square and Gay Street on the corner near Embassy Suites.