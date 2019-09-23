KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UT’s pedestrian mall west extension has been awarded a landscape architecture citation in the 2019 American School and University Architectural Portfolio, the elite competition honoring excellence in educational design.

UT also received an outstanding design award for Phase II of the Student Union, the Volunteer Boulevard streetscape project, the west campus dining hall and the campus way-finding project.

UT and other winners will be featured in an ASUA publication in November.

“The extension will transform the western section of Andy Holt Avenue into a green ribbon of activity that knits our campus together,” said UT Associate Vice Chancellor of Facilities Services Dave Irvin.

The Johnson-Ward Pedestrian Walkway travels through the academic core of campus, reflecting a sense of tradition and formality, Irvin said.

The Division of Student Life influenced the new mall extension design.

The long-term plan is to completely turn Andy Holt Avenue into a pedestrian corridor with noticeable stormwater management features.

A controlled-access transit lane will provide the campus bus services and scheduled delivery access to the dining hall.

Two bike lanes are included in the new blueprint. Construction on the next part of the project is set for early 2020.

