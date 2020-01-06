Protesters gather in Knoxville for peaceful demonstration after George Floyd's death

George Floyd died in police custody one week ago as of Monday, June 1.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Protesters gathered in Krutch Park in Downtown Knoxville after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody last week.

Organizers said it's a peaceful demonstration after the death of George Floyd one week ago today.

The four officers involved were fired, and the one seen on Floyd's neck is charged with third-degree murder.

People wearing masks and holding signs kneeled in the grass in silence as one member of the group sang "Amazing Grace."

The protesters made their way down Gay Street chanting "Say his name," "George Floyd" and "Breonna Taylor."

Organizers shared their stories and asked for change.