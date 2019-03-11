KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols are set to face off against the University of Kentucky Wildcats on Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m., but a couple of fans decided it is never too early to stir up the rivalry.

On Sunday afternoon, these sneaky Wildcats took the Kentucky-est (we're making that a word for now) shade of blue they could find and covered a good portion of the beloved Rock before finishing off the dastardly deed with "Go Cats" in silver spray paint.

They must not have known about the new 24-hour livestream.

While a bit of friendly competition is all part of the fun in college football, they decided to mess with the Rock. These "cat burglars" of orange and white homecoming spirit would not prevail.

Vol Nation quickly painted over it.

