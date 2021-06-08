State approves phase 1 of Neyland Stadium renovations

According to the project website, the stadium upgrades will be completed for the 2022 season and will not affect the gameday experience and seating in 2021.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Neyland Stadium is one step closer to some upgrades for the 2022 season.

The State Building Commission approved phase 1 of the stadium's renovations on Sept. 9, according to Tom Satkowiak, the University of Tennessee's associate athletic director for communications.

These renovations include upgrades to three sections of the stadium.

The first is adding a video board to the north side of the stadium. The project's website said this addition will deliver "a particularly meaningful upgrade for fans seated in the south end zone" and offer "a more immersive and expanded experience" to those seated in the upper-north deck area.

The second is the addition of the lower west sideline sections. The project website said this area will have chair-back seating enhancements and a field-level club for those sections with restrooms, a bar area and food action stations.

The third, and newest, is an upgrade to the video board in the south endzone. Satkowiak said those upgrades will be to the screen and technology, but the structure itself is not changing.

For more information and renderings, visit the I Will Give My All campaign website.