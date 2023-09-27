Here's why the lights on the Tennessee Theatre sign are off

The sign is expected to be back in action before the end of October.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The iconic Tennessee Theatre sign is out of service for the next couple of weeks.

The top of the Burwell Building, where the sign is affixed, is receiving repair and maintenance.

To protect the sign during the work, it's being wrapped and will be disconnected from power for the duration of the repairs.

The Tennessee Theatre was told the project would take "a few weeks," but they are anticipating the work to be finished before the end of October.

The lower marquee, along with the electronic message boards, will function as normal.