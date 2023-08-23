Thompson-Boling Arena gets a name tweak as UT partners with Food City on 10-year arena naming-rights deal

Food City's commitment to Tennessee Athletics will allow the university to invest $20 million over the next 10 years, according to a release.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Vice Chancellor/ Director of Athletics Danny White announced Wednesday a multi-year naming-rights agreement with Food City that rebrands Thompson-Boling Arena as "Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center."

According to a release, Food City's overall commitment to UT Athletics will allow the university to invest $20 million over the next 10 years and aid in new and needed renovations of the arena and upgrades to the facility's interior and exterior.

"We are thrilled to partner with Food City on this transformative naming rights opportunity, the first of its kind for Tennessee Athletics," White said. "Food City is a neighborhood partner who knows our state and region extremely well and has been a key partner for Tennessee Athletics for nearly 30 years. Food City is a valued member of our community and bleeds orange, and we look forward to taking this partnership to another level."

The improvements will build up the fan experience while attending any Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center event, according to a release from UT Athletics. Along with the new additions, there will also be new club amenities, updates to the Ray Mears Room and a state-of-the-art center-hung video board.

More details of the enhancements to the arena will be announced at a later date, UT Athletics said.

Opened in the fall of 1987, the arena is named for the late attorney and philanthropist B. Ray Thompson and former UT President Dr. Edward J. Boling.

"I've long said that Thompson-Boling Arena gives us an elite homecourt advantage and Food City clearly recognizes that," men's basketball coach Rick Barnes said. "This is an extraordinary commitment by a wonderful partner that will not just elevate Tennessee game days, but it's an investment that will also enhance the student-athlete experience across all our sports."