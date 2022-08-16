x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Downtown UT

You've seen Bama rush on TikTok. Here's what it looks like at Tennessee

UTK Parking & Transit tweeted photos of the more than 2,000 potential members waiting to load onto buses on Tuesday morning.
Credit: UT Parking & Transit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Knoxville welcomed more than 6,300 new students for Move-In Week, the biggest class in the university's history, according to UT.

As students prepare for the semester, UT Panhellenic Recruitment 2022 is getting started.

UTK Parking & Transit tweeted photos of the more than 2,000 potential members waiting to load onto buses on Tuesday morning.

Recruitment 2022 started on Monday, Aug. 15 with an orientation and runs until Tuesday, Aug. 23 with Bid Day.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Developers re-work downtown stadium plan amid rising costs

Before You Leave, Check This Out