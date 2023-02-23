University of Tennessee releases 2023 Master Plan

The plan includes the university's development plans that are set to be completed in the next 5 years.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Knoxville released its 2023 Master Plan on Thursday providing its vision for the transformation of its campuses.

The plan includes the university's development plans that are set to be completed in the next 5 years.

The university said it aims to enroll around 46,000 traditional and online students by 2030, an increase of 14,500 students from Fall 2021 based on enrollment trends from the past 5 years at the university, college and department levels.

The plan mentioned the Neyland Stadium Hotel, the first mention of the proposed hotel to be built on campus. The hotel would be on the river side of the university right behind Neyland Stadium. It was listed under the "athletics fund" category of developments.

The university said it planned to start addressing housing concerns by adding 5,000 new beds and building additional Greek housing

The plan also proposed a UT Drive parking garage, which would add 1,000 spaces on campus. UT said it would need 2,750 parking spaces to accommodate its anticipated enrollment in the next 10 years.

Renovations to the agriculture campus were included in the plan for "continued investment to refine campus landscapes."

The plan also identified the UT Space Institute, located in Tullahoma, "as one of several campuses that support the university’s mission and strategic vision."