KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman announced that the university is planning for a three-phase return over the next few months on Thursday.

Strategies

Four strategies will guide tactics and actions in each phase.

Staffing. Increase staffing incrementally to gradually increase operations.

Hygiene. Scale hygiene practices into cultural norms.

Innovation. Continue and expand innovative work practices.

Monitoring. Monitor health to ensure the well-being of our campus community.

Efforts are underway to begin cleaning and preparing campus. Employees currently on campus doing this work are being provided with personal protective equipment, extensive training on CDC protocols, and other measures to ensure their safety.

More information is available on the university's website.

Phase 1

The first phase of return begins on May 11, at the end of the spring semester. During this initial phase, the university said it will prioritize bringing back some people who cannot accomplish their primary jobs effectively at home. The majority of UT employees will continue to work from home during Phase 1.

Plowman said it will be an incrementally return in a limited capacity. Priorities include positions that are needed for campus safety or reopening, or some jobs that cannot be effectively completed from home and are critical to ongoing operations.

Leaders in each area are working closely with the Emergency Operations Center on their unit’s plan with the health of employees and the community top of mind, according to the university.

Bursar’s Office

College of Veterinary Medicine

Emergency Operations Center

Environmental Health and Safety

Facilities Services

Fleet Management

Mail Services

Office of Information Technology

Printing Services

Research labs (Detailed guidance will be available on the ORE website)

University Housing

UT Police Department

Those in vulnerable populations should remain off-campus. Supervisors need to be flexible to accommodate.

To support the strategies and tactics in Phase 1, the university said it will

Provide face coverings to all employees

Provide additional PPE to employees whose jobs require it

Enhance cleaning

Implement parking flexibility to negate the need for carpooling

Provide paper towels in restrooms

Provide additional cleaning supplies

Initiate contact tracing support to local health departments

Provide guidance through the EOC on how to improve workspace design and signage to support social distancing and additional hygiene measures.

Adjust schedules, shifts, and reporting requirements to help ensure flexibility and social distancing

Maintain transformational work practices as needed

All on-campus employees should plan for social distancing, temperature checks and screenings.

Consistent with Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 30, Phase 1 will not end before May 29, according to the university.

Phase 2

Carefully bring back additional personnel to increase unit capacity and functionality as needed. Refine workspace habits on social distancing and hygiene. The target date is TBD, but not before May 30. Additional information to come prior to start.

The Phase 2 priority is to bring back as necessary additional staff to increase capacity of the unit.

Supervisors need to be flexible to accommodate those in vulnerable populations.

Common areas will be closed

Use technology to limit gatherings. Maximum of 50.

Phase 3

Return to new normal with full staff while continuing to make use of telework, scheduling, and other measures to maintain social distancing and flexibility. The target date is August 11. Additional information to come prior to start.

Those in vulnerable populations may return to campus. Supervisors need to be flexible to accommodate.

Common areas may be opened.

Plowman said guidelines for each phase will be announced as employees successfully complete each phase and account for the latest public health information.

The plans that result from these guidelines will help more employees return to campus gradually, with the highest priority being protecting the health and safety of all employees.

The Re-Imagining Fall Task Force is working now to develop creative plans for how the campus community will look and act in this new normal, and how the university will carry out its mission while prioritizing the safety and success of students and employees.

Plowman is hosting a webinar Wednesday, May 6, at 1:30 p.m. to present the university's plans and discuss a safe and productive return to campus.

The university said it will continue to keep everyone informed through email and updates to utk.edu/coronavirus as it makes deliberate decisions about each phase of the return.

