Electric bike rentals are coming to downtown Knoxville, UT campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Electric bike shares are coming to Knoxville!

Another electronic scooter vendor, Bird, has been selected to begin operating downtown and on UT's campus. Bird joins LINK as the second electric scooter vendor in Knoxville.

Only electric scooters from LINK and Bird are currently available to rent in Knoxville, but e-bikes from both vendors will soon be deployed for public use, according to a press release from the city.

The new permits with LINK and Bird include plans to install electric bike shares and parking corrals to reduce overnight scooter clutter.

"We are excited to offer a new option for ways we can move around the City with the addition of e-bikes to Knoxville,” Knoxville's Policy and Business Innovation Manager Carter Hall said. “We've heard from residents that they've missed the bike share option in Knoxville, and we are happy to bring it back with even more updated options."

Each vendor is allowed to stage up to 300 scooters and at least 50 e-bikes. That’s an increase from the current combined maximum of 500 scooters, although the initial number of scooters being deployed is expected to be less than the maximum allowed by the permit.

“Both LINK and Bird will be deploying bikes that combine the fun of biking with the added convenience of electric assistance. This is a great way to explore our City, replace short-distance car trips, and avoid any worries about parking," Hall said.

Some downtown on-street parking spaces will be converted into parking corrals for the electric scooters.

"Because the corrals are street-level, they also subtly reinforce the existing rule that scooter passengers only ride on the streets, not sidewalks. Scooter riding is and will continue to be prohibited on sidewalks," the release from the City of Knoxville said.

The new permits come with new safety and accountability requirements. People now have the option of reporting what they view as scooter or e-bike riders’ misbehavior using the My Knoxville app.