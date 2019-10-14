KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee students and faculty have a new, high-tech option for their student IDs -- if they have an iPhone, that is.

The university announced a new mobile ID on Monday. The mobile VolCards, which are available through an iPhone app, have the same functions as the traditional ID cards.

To use the mobile VolCard, UT community members can download the GET Mobile app on the App Store. Once it's downloaded, you can add your VolCard to your Apple Wallet.

The app is through food management company CBORD, which tweeted about the news Monday.

In a statement, a UT spokesperson said the mobile IDs are protected by two-factor authentication. The mobile VolCard will work automatically without requiring Touch ID.

Chris Cimino, senior vice chancellor for finance and administration, said the mobile cards are an important step for UT.

“As an institution that values innovation, it’s important to us that we are always adapting to the way students use technology to enhance the campus experience,” Cimino said in a statement.

