What's the buzz? UT designated as Bee Campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee, Knoxville announced it has been designated a Bee Campus USA.

It’s a national effort among colleges and universities to raise awareness about the importance of pollinators and provide new and improved pollinator habitats.

According to the university, bee campuses commit to:

Establishing a campus committee that advocates for pollinators

Creating and enhancing pollinator habitats

Displaying educational signage on pollinator conservation

Offering courses or other educational opportunities on pollinator conservation

Maintaining an online description of pollinator projects and activities

With UT’s designation, it joins 98 campuses certified by the Bee Campus USA organization.