What's the buzz? UT designated as Bee Campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee, Knoxville announced it has been designated a Bee Campus USA.
It’s a national effort among colleges and universities to raise awareness about the importance of pollinators and provide new and improved pollinator habitats.
According to the university, bee campuses commit to:
- Establishing a campus committee that advocates for pollinators
- Creating and enhancing pollinator habitats
- Displaying educational signage on pollinator conservation
- Offering courses or other educational opportunities on pollinator conservation
- Maintaining an online description of pollinator projects and activities
With UT’s designation, it joins 98 campuses certified by the Bee Campus USA organization.
You can learn more about the university's efforts to help protect pollinators and their habitats on the Office of Sustainability's website.