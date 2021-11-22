UT fraternity Alpha Tau Omega suspended until 2026 for repeated hazing and alcohol violations

UT said it suspended the Pi chapter of the fraternity for five years due to numerous violations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee in Knoxville on Monday suspended its oldest fraternity on campus for five years for several repeated incidents, including hazing and alcohol violations.

According to UT, the Pi chapter of ATO is suspended until at least the fall 2026 semester following an investigation that began back on October 19. The fraternity house has been ordered to close no later than December 10, and any active members are now considered former members. UT said these former members can petition ATO's national headquarters to be reinstated as an alumnus after they graduate.

UT said it issued the sanction due to repeated violations since 2018, including causing harm to others, hazing, underage alcohol violations, fire safety violations, alcohol-related conduct, and violating administrative actions. UT has cited the fraternity for hazing three times since 2019.

“Working closely with Alpha Tau Omega’s national organization, we made the necessary decision to suspend the Pi chapter. Hazing and misconduct have no place in fraternity or sorority life at the University of Tennessee, and we will continue to uphold our commitment to create a positive, healthy culture for our students," UTK Vice Chancellor for Student Life Frank Cuevas said.