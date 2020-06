The university tweeted a statement from the UT Knoxville account saying it condemns hate and is "working hard to create an inclusive campus culture."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee said it is investigating after a video of an incoming freshman cheerleader using racial slurs was posted on Twitter.

The Twitter thread called for action from university officials.

