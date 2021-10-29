UT: At least 10 people who threw trash on field at Ole Miss game identified; proposes recommendations for future games

The university said it will continue to investigate any additional reports it receives regarding the disruption of the Ole Miss football game.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee said it has identified some people suspected of throwing trash on the field during the Ole Miss football game on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Fans threw trash onto the field after a controversial fourth down call in the fourth quarter of Tennessee's football game against Ole Miss, stopping the game for nearly 20 minutes. As of Tuesday, Oct. 19, the UT Police Department said that there were 18 arrests and 51 ejections at the game.

The Southeastern Conference fined UT $250,000 for the game disruption.

The Office of Student Conduct has received 16 reports alleging an identifiable student who was throwing trash and is "handling those reports in accordance with the university’s procedures in the Student Code of Conduct," according to the university.

UT said any student found responsible for disrupting the game will be prohibited from attending any Tennessee Athletics events for the remainder of the 2021-22 academic and athletic year, in addition to any other sanctions that are appropriate for the misconduct.

Nine non-student attendees have been identified and will be notified that they will not be eligible to attend any Tennessee Athletics events for the remainder of the 2021-22 academic and athletic year, according to UT.

The university said it will continue to investigate any additional reports it receives regarding the disruption of the Ole Miss football game.

The university said UT Athletics conducted a collaborative review with UTPD, the Division of Student Life and others and made a series of short-term recommendations, as well as longer-term considerations, for the chancellor and director of athletics.

These recommendations address both the specifics of the Ole Miss game, as well as the broader student experience based on feedback from students, according to UT. Having a safe, loud, energized student section is critical to the game and the Neyland Stadium experience.