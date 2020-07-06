UT investigates 'violent and disturbing racist' video by student

"We condemn hate, racism, and violence and will support our black students and make campus safe for them," the university said in a statement.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The University of Tennessee said it is reviewing a "violent and disturbing racist" video made by a student.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, the university said it became aware of the video and notified police. UT also said it also contacted student conduct for immediate review.

