UT Knoxville students start moving into dorms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sunday was the first day students could move into dorms at the University of Tennessee, and many students were ready to go.

Unlike in years past, students had to sign up for a move-in appointment.

Only other UT students are allowed inside the dorms, and limits are being put on the number of people allowed in common areas.

Students moving in said the new rules didn't make it any harder to move in.

"Everyone wore masks and when I went to check in with the other students, we were socially distanced. They had it marked out in tape. I was never too close to anyone. I felt safe. Ultimately, it was a really good process and everything went really smoothly," incoming freshman Isabella Macher said.