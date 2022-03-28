UT Pride Center celebrates Trans Week of Visibility with art projects, resource fair and more

On March 31, the Pride Center is inviting people to help paint the Rock on UT's campus in honor of Trans Day of Visibility.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The UT Pride Center is hosting a full week of events leading up to International Trans Day of Visibility on March 31 as part of its Trans Week of Visibility.

From Monday through Friday, the Pride Center is hosting the Transgender Joy Art Project from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., which is a weeklong art project centering around trans joy. The center said it will provide canvas panels, paint and other art supplies to any transgender, nonbinary and gender-diverse students, faculty and staff. The art will be on display in the center through Friday, April 8.

On Tuesday, March 29, the center will team up with the Positively Living and Choice Health Network to offer free rapid HIV testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tests are offered each month at the Pride Center and take an hour or less to provide results, which are given in a private location nearby.

Also on March 29, the center is hosting a Transgender Resource Fair in Student Union Room 362A/B from noon to 2:30 p.m. The Pride Center said local partners will offer legal, employment, health, counseling and other resources during the afternoon. A limited number of free trans, nonbinary and genderqueer flags will also be given to attendees.

On Wednesday, March 30, the center will hold a viewing party for the documentary "Disclosure," which examines Hollywood's depiction of transgender people and the impact it has left on both the transgender community and American culture at large.

International Trans Day of Visibility, which is celebrated to honor the accomplishments of transgender people and raise awareness to discrimination happening across the world, is happening on Thursday, March 31. The UT Pride Center is inviting people to join them that morning to paint the Rock starting at 9 a.m., which people can sign up to volunteer at this link.

Amy Schneider & Zaya Wade Discuss What It's Like to Be Trans in the Spotlight (and how allies can help create more... Posted by UTK Pride Center on Monday, March 28, 2022