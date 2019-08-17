KNOXVILLE, Tenn — It is move-in day at the University of Tennessee!

UT students are heading back to campus today to start the school year.

Two new residence halls are opening this semester, Magnolia Hall and Dogwood hall.

UT Police was on campus Saturday to make sure traffic flowed smoothly.

Administrators are excited for students to back on campus.

"I think my favorite part is, unfortunately, not the favorite part for families, is seeing them connect with their students," said Chantra Myrick, executive director of university housing. "We know a lot of folks have a lot of anxiety and some of them are moving far away from home so seeing them connect with their students one last time is awesome."

7,700 students will call UT residence halls home this year, and classes begin Wednesday.

