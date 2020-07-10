UT to hold "Spirit Week" after postponing some Homecoming events until 2021

UT said some details are still being worked out, but events like the Homecoming Parade are being postponed until next year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Homecoming at the University of Tennessee is going to look different this year due to COVID-19.

In lieu of a traditional Homecoming, UT said it will be hosting a "Spirit Week" for current students starting October 9 to celebrate the UT spirit. Homecoming had originally been planned for the first week of November.

Many traditional events, such as the Homecoming Parade, are being postponed until 2021, according to UT.

Spirit Week will involve a mix of outdoor and virtual events for students. UT said some of the details are still being worked out as students and organizations submit ideas. You can find the current schedule on UT's Student Homecoming website.

The Spirit Week events will include a mix of activities such as a Cornhole Tournament, Mascot Appreciation Day, scavenger hunts, Big Orange celebrations and more.