UT unveils new Tombras School of Advertising and PR

The school is the first named school in UT-Knoxville's history.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee in Knoxville on Friday unveiled a newly modernized school for advertising and public relations.

The Tombras School of Advertising and Public Relations is the first of its kind in the SEC. UT said it's the university's first named school as well as the first named school of advertising among all land-grant institutions in the country.

UT said its key goals for the school are to make advertising and PR demographics more representative of state and national populations, saying it wants to double the number of BIPOC graduates entering those industries from UT.

“When I meet with industry leaders across the state and beyond, the one thing companies tell me is that they need more diverse talent. They want their workforce to reflect the diversity of their consumers. Investments like this one are a game-changer—not only for the students who will graduate from the Tombras School of Advertising and Public Relations, but for the people and communities across Tennessee who benefit when we are able to meet the needs of our industries,” UT Chancellor Donde Plowman said.