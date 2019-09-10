KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Student, faculty and staff at the University of Tennessee had the chance to meet the UTPD K-9s at the "Selfie with a K-9" event on Wednesday.

While people took selfies with the off-duty K-9s, officers were there spreading the word about the LiveSafe app.

RELATED: App fights end-of-semester crime on UT campus

The safety app allows anyone on campus to contact the police at any time, anywhere.

The UT Police Department said they want to use this event as a chance for students and staff to get to know the K-9s and the officers.

RELATED: UTPD K-9s protect all Vols on game day, beyond

RELATED: UTPD K-9 Bruno to get donated body armor

"But in reality, every officer has to be a part of that community relations aspect... Without the respect of the community, we couldn't get anything done because we wouldn't have any authority. So it's really important to gain that respect so they know we're there to serve them," Corporal John Platt said.

UT Library said they had plenty of guests come by and take a selfie with the K-9s.