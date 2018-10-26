Knoxville — Like the opening scene of the Wizard of Oz, downtown Knoxville has transformed from a quiet and gray area to a vibrant and colorful place to be, thanks to a rising art scene in the city.

One place grateful for that is the Art Market Gallery.

“Well the art scene in downtown Knoxville has really become super exciting, at one time it was basically non-existent, and when we first opened the gallery 12 years ago it really was a struggle," Marie Marriet, an oil artist at the gallery, said.

By the looks of it, you would never know it. There’s not a blank wall nor empty table in the gallery. Each piece of art is made locally by East Tennessee artists.

Marriet explained that creating art is more than just a way for her to relax; it’s about connecting with people.

“It’s that a sculpture makes them smile, or that a painting takes them back to a moment in time, it just puts them in a happy place,” she said.

And if it’s that happy place that you’re looking for, downtown Knoxville is full of spots for you to choose from.

From murals, to sculptures, and galleries galore --- there’s one easy way that you can check it all out – and that’s First Friday.

“The first Friday of every month we come out and we celebrate the arts, the galleries open up and have special programming for people to learn more about what they do,” Kim Bumpas, the president of Visit Knoxville, said.

So is there still room for growth? Of course, but as with any piece of art, the downtown area has taken time to develop, and now, with it’s recent resurgence, downtown Knoxville is well on its way to becoming a masterpiece.

