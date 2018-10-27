Downtown Vibes: Ghosts, duels & falling glass fill 200 years of haunted history at Bijou Theatre

An 1800s business rivalry becomes deadly.

Standing tall in the heart of Knoxville for more than 200 years, the Bijou Theatre has housed a variety of businesses and people.

"Any building that has been here awhile is going to have a few shady things happen," storyteller Laura Still explained. "Plenty of time for people to get shot, killed, die of disease, fall down stairs."

The Knoxville ghost tour guide and author of A Haunted History of Knoxville said the Bijou is likely the most haunted building in town. She's come to know the history of the haunted hallways well.

Storyteller Laura Still has studied the Bijou's haunted history.

"I have a favorite I admit," she said. "It comes to us from 1876, and in those days it was the best hotel in town, where all the cool people would hang out."

In those very days there was a rifle drilling club full of young men that were too young to have served in the war. The group would march in parades and even bought uniforms. But just because they had a club together, didn't mean they got along.

"There were two guys both named Thomas," Still said. "There was Thomas Sneed who operated the Lamar House Hotel, which was the Bijou. Then there was Thomas Atkins, who operated the Atkins hotel, second best in town."

An all-day party at Lamar House led to a night of drinking, and ultimately a business rivalry was put to the test between to the two men.

"At about 3 o'clock in the morning, Thomas Atkins had a lot to drink and just wanted some water, so he went to Lamar House, but no one would serve him. Then he runs into into Thomas Sneed," Still said.

The Bijou Theatre was once a hotel known as the Lamar House and was run by the Sneed family.

Sneed had the bad judgment to make a joke and say 'What do you want water for when you can have a man's drink?' A shoving match began.

"Thomas Sneed, who was smaller, shouted 'Thomas Atkins is pulling a knife on me!' so everyone turns around, and Atkins says 'I don't have a knife! I don't need it against him!' So Sneed pulls back the coat of his jacket," Still explained. "And he had a derringer pistol tucked in the pocket."

This just infuriated Atkins even more, so he grabs Sneed by his jacket and slams into him. But when Sneed gets up, he pulls his pistol and shoots Atkins in front of everyone.

Despite a room full of witnesses, and Sneed standing over the dead body holding his pistol, he got off with a claim of self-defense. But he ruined his social career.

Today, the rivals are buried just feet apart in Old Gray Cemetery, but that doesn't mean their spirits stay there.

"If you're ever in the Bijou or the Bistro and it's late at night, and you hear footsteps where there ought not to be footsteps, just pull out water and you'll be safe," Still recommends.

Some believe Thomas Atkins roams the theatre, still thirsty, more than 140 years later.