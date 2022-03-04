Dozens gather at Pigeon Forge Patriot Park to show solidarity with people affected by war in Ukraine

Organizers held a prayer circle in Patriot Park Friday night, bringing flags and signs in support of Ukraine.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Blue and yellow flags were seen waving at Patriot Park on Friday, as people gathered to show their support for the people of Ukraine as they fought back against a Russian invasion.

Organizers planned for people to sit or stand in the grass around the park, displaying flags and signs that condemned the war. They listed three specific reasons for gathering:

To express our disapproval of Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

To stand in solidarity with the citizens of Ukraine.

To signal support to the brave Russian citizens who protest/oppose the invasion of Ukraine.

Everyone who attended the event showed support for the country, and no counter-protestors were seen. Organizers also set up a fundraising campaign on social media for a nonprofit working to help people affected by the war.