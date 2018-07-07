Blackberry Farm is looking to expand operations in Walland. To do that, the resort will have to rezone thousands of acres it already owns on Blackberry Mountain from rural to commercial.

The Blount County Agenda Committee is discussing the rezoning request at its meeting tonight. Follow along with the latest tweets from that meeting at the bottom of this story.

On Tuesday, dozens of people in the community showed up to the committee meeting to voice their concerns. Public comment stretched well past expected into the later evening hours, all of which were complaints about the proposed rezoning measure.

After around two hours of taking public comments, the commission took a short recess.

Commissioner Shawn Carter motioned to send the reasoning item back to the planning committee, saying he's on the planning committee and hadn't seen this amount of opposition before.

On Saturday, a meeting was held to hear what the community thinks about the prospects of expansions. Reviewers were mixed.

Take, for example, Lee McKinney, who said his family has lived on the property for five generations.

"Anywhere you go, you're going to have progress or the community will die, or the community will never grow," McKinney said.

Blackberry Farm drove much of that progress. The luxury resort bought land for its proposed "Blackberry Mountain" ten years ago. Now, ownership wants to grow it by re-zoning more than five thousand acres of the property for commercial use.

The resort said this would give the general public access to some of the farm's amenities. And, in theory, McKinney is okay with it - if the resort respects its boundaries.

"I'm proud of what I own and I hope they're proud of what they own," McKinney said. "I want them to do what they want to with theirs, and I'm going to do what I want to with mine."

But not all of his neighbors were on the same page at first. This meeting was about answering their questions - about how this will impact their families, how fast the organization would want to move, and more.

The resort said it understands community concern, and that the rezoning is about being able to use the land it already owns, not encroaching on other people's property.

"Blackberry is a place that does care about this land and this community," marketing director Sarah Elder-Chabot said. "We want to provide a business and be a neighbor in the best way possible."

Here is a live Twitter feed from the Blount County Commissions' meeting Tuesday night:

