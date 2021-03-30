Dozens of chickens die in Greene County barn fire

The blaze was reported Monday morning. The structure was a complete loss.

An estimated 140 chickens perished Monday morning after a barn caught fire in rural Greene County, a report shows.

The fire on Shakerag Road was reported to Greene County authorities about 10 a.m. Monday. Flames engulfed the structure.

Inside were some 140 chickens of various breeds. Cassondra Miller, the owner, also reported losing tools and some personal property including a jacuzzi tub in the blaze.

Some of the contents were supposed to go in a home she wants to build, according to records.

Miller told authorities she heard a strange noise coming from the direction of her barn Monday morning. When she got outside, the structure was ablaze.

She didn't know what caused the fire, the report states.

"She states she had a few electrical cords running to the structure to power lights and approximately 3 outlets but that they were secured to the wall above the floor level of the structure in a safe manner," the report states