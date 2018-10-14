Tusculum University inaugurated Dr. James Hurley Friday, Oct. 12, as its 28th president.

Dr. Hurley, who has served as president since October 2017, delivered an inaugural address that highlighted how Tusculum is advancing to the next level of excellence.

“I believe our future at Tusculum University is bright,” Dr. Hurley said. “Our best days lie ahead as we forge the way of access, equality and opportunity. We must not fear failing forward. We must be bold and take strategic risks. We must embrace change and disruption. And we must strive to become a first-choice destination for students in the Appalachian region.”

The audience listened to Dr. Hurley describe exciting initiatives already under way and new advancements on the horizon at Tusculum, including plans for the college of optometry, campus updates and renovations and a new wellness center.

Another important aspiration is the initiation of the Tusculum 225 – University Rising capital campaign.

“Our focus is to increase philanthropic support that will expand our 225-year heritage by increasing scholarship support to reduce student debt, increase faculty and staff support to retain and attract excellent talent and enhance infrastructure to keep our beautiful campus vibrant and attractive,” Dr. Hurley said.

The video of Dr. Hurley’s inauguration is available on Tusculum’s YouTube channel. For more information about the university, visit www.tusculum.edu.

