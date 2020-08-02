COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials said several East Tennessee emergency response teams saved a driver, whose car was swept away in floodwaters Friday.

According to a Saturday Facebook post by the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency, two cars were involved. One, an SUV, was almost swept away.

Another car actually was swept away, but first responders were able to rescue the driver.

The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said it took place Friday afternoon. The agency received a request for assistance from Hamblen County Emergency Services at 3:20 p.m.

Several East Tennessee emergency teams went to the scene. County and Volunteer units from the Cocke County Sheriff's Department, the Cocke County Fire Department, the Newport Rescue Squad and First Call Ambulance Service responded to the scene from the Cocke County side of the river.

CCEMA said Centerview Fire Chief Travis Dawson used a firetruck to drive into the floodwaters towards one of the trapped cars. CCEMA said it was the "perfect" vehicle for the rescue because of its weight -- it held roughly 1,200 gallons of water.