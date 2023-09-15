Driver, 17, identified in fatal Ebenezer Road crash

Logan P. Janey was driving a 2017 Audi when the crash happened.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 17-year-old Louisville youth died Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Ebenezer Road in West Knox County, according to the Knox County Sheriff's office.

The KCSO identified him as Logan Paige Janey of Louisville.

Janey was alone in the four-door 2017 Audi when it struck a utility pole near a curve about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday near Farrington Drive, according to a report.

According to the report, Janey was heading north on Ebenezer south of Nubbin Ridge Road when he passed a KCSO lieutenant "at a high rate of speed".

The car went out of control near Nubbin Ridge, sliding off the road to the right. It continued sliding past Farrington Drive and eventually struck a utility pole.

The car then hit part of a fence.