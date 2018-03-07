The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler on Andrew Johnson Highway at Kitts Road Tuesday evening.

Dispatch said the call came in around 5:17 p.m. and THP responded. A tractor-trailer reportedly ran over a small car, according to Rural Metro Fire.

The driver of the car was trapped and after crews pulled them out, they were airlifted to UT Medical, according to Rural Metro. Their condition is unclear.

Crews also had to rehab eight firefighters for heat exhaustion.

