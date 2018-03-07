Two people including a 5-year-old boy were injured and transported to the hospital after a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Andrew Johnson Highway at Kitts Road Tuesday evening.

Dispatch said Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the call around 5:17 p.m. for a tractor-trailer that had reportedly ran over a small car, according to Rural Metro Fire.

The driver of the small car, a female, was trapped and had to be pulled out of the vehicle. She was airlifted to UT Medical, according to Rural Metro. The child was taken to the hospital by someone else on scene with minor injuries.

Crews also had to rehab eight firefighters for heat exhaustion.

