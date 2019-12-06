SWEETWATER, Tenn. — A deadly wreck caused a car to turn into a fireball in midair.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers said 65-year-old Joseph Moses was driving south on Highway 11 heading into Sweetwater.

He lost control, launched off a driveway and careened across one woman's front yard.

Alecia Rankin said she had never seen anything like it.

"I looked to my right and there was a car on fire," Rankin said. "It was insane to see it clip the driveway and just explode."

Her surveillance camera caught the moment Moses took off.

"I was out mowing two hours prior to this," Rankin said. "So it could've just as easily been a car hitting us rather than a car hitting a tree."

Rankin said the neighbor's landscapers tried to help Moses.

"We were all in shock just because of what happened," Rankin said. "And they were in the yard next door and they saw the car just careening through because it went through their yard as well before it hit mine. And one of them dragged the guy out, and it was not a good situation."

The THP crash report said there is evidence to believe alcohol could've been a factor in the crash.

It also said Moses did not have his seat belt on.

"Probably about five or ten minutes before I called in, they got a call of a driver driving erratically coming from Loudon toward Sweetwater," Rankin said. "So there were cops coming toward the guy already, I guess."

THP troopers were out Wednesday recreating the crash for evidence.

Rankin said it can happen to anyone.

"Honestly there's not really anything that could've been done to prevent it, I mean if anyone had been out in either yard that that car went through, it would not have been a good situation," Rankin said.

THP said the investigation is ongoing.