KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The driver that witnesses said crossed the center-line and hit a Knox County school bus head on was charged with DUI.

According to the crash report, Douglas Hemphill was standing by his pickup truck when the first officer arrived at the crash scene on West Beaver Creek Drive. The officer said there was a "strong smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person, his eyes were red and watery, and he was unsteady on his feet."

Hemphill admitted to the officer that he was drinking a 16 ounce beer about 30 minutes before the accident. His license was revoked for a 2013 DUI in McMinn County, according to records, and he also didn't have insurance.

The report states that Hemphill suffered a head injury in the crash and was unable to perform standard field sobriety tests but consented to have his blood drawn.

The officer said he also found an open can of Bud Light Margo-o-rita behind the driver's seat of the truck.

Hemphill was charged with DUI Second Offense, driving on a revoked license, and other traffic violations.

In addition to these new charges, Hemphill has a long list of past criminal charges in Knox County including aggravated burglary, criminal impersonation, domestic assault, disorderly conduct, escape, evading arrest, several driving while privilege suspended or revoked, passing worthless checks, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, simple possession, reckless driving, theft, vandalism, and shoplifting. His criminal history in Knox County goes back to 1986 with a disorderly conduct charge.

Original story

Three adults and a child were sent to the hospital after a bus crash near Powell High School on Tuesday, but none of their injuries appeared to be serious.

Knox County dispatchers said the crash was reported at 1316 W. Beaver Creek in Powell around 4:38 p.m.

A spokesperson for Knox County Schools said a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit the bus, which serves the Richard Yoakley school.

The driver, a teacher's aid and a 14-year old student were on the bus and were all transported to the hospital to be checked out.

The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to the hospital.

This was the second bus crash reported in Knox County this afternoon.

