Driver killed after car collided with dump truck on Washington Pike in Knoxville

Knoxville police said the crash happened Wednesday afternoon at Washington Pike and Steeple Shadow Way.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A person died after a dump truck crashed into their car in Northeast Knoxville Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The Knoxville Police Department responded to a crash near New Harvest Park at the intersection of Washington Pike and Steeple Shadow Way around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the dump truck was traveling west on Washington Pike when the sedan pulled out of Babelay Road. The truck hit the car on the passenger side, causing the car to flip.

Police said the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was inside the car, and KPD said no other injuries were reported in the crash.

KPD Crash Reconstruction investigators, Crime Lab personnel and Medical Examiner personnel responded to begin the investigation, which KPD said remains in the early stages.