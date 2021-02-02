Knox County Rescue: Driver required 'extensive extrication' after colliding with tree

The crash occurred in Northeast Knox County.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire responded to the 7800 block of Bud Hawkins Road in Northeast Knox County after a vehicle collided with a tree.

When crews arrived at the scene, it was advised that the driver of the vehicle was heavily pinned and required extrication, according to Knox County Rescue.

The driver was extricated by fire and rescue units and transferred over to EMS, Knox County Rescue said.

The driver was transported to a hospital in serious condition after extensive extrication, according to Knox County Rescue.