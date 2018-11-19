Knoxville — It’s another Driving You Crazy Monday here at 10News, and we’re taking another look at a future development project on Schaad Road in North Knoxville.

Last month, we spoke to nearly a dozen residents who wondered about the future of their neighborhood. Many of them are not opposed to the project, but they wanted to know how the project will affect traffic flow.

The 165-acre property was sold to Rufus Smith and company for $3 million dollars. The owners hope to build a 100,000 square-foot shopping center and 350 housing units, east of La Christa Way, according to a subdivision report from the Knoxville-Knox County Metropolitan Planning Commission.

The project would happen in two phases. Phase one includes 160 single-family dwelling units at the rear of the property. Phase two would include the shopping center and multi-family units near the front.

Some areas of the property are now rezoned. Senior Director of Knox County Engineering and Public Works Jim Snowden said the property was rezoned from Agriculture and General Residential to Light Industrial.

County leaders have the results of the traffic impact study for the area. According to documents, the Tennessee Department of Transportation estimates, on average, nearly 16,000 cars drive through the area.

To accommodate growth there, the traffic impact study recommends the county should, “prioritize the Schaad Road widening project."

That includes adding left turn lanes and media openings for project sites, adding new signage to the area and a permanent traffic signal at the project site and Schaad Road.

The final design for the road expansion is still under review.

“The design is still preliminary pending our public hearing,” Snowden said. “The hearing is scheduled for January 2019.”

