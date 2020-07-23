Driving you Crazy: Holston River Bridge repair

The workzone covers about two miles, east and west, between the Asheville Highway exit and mile marker 396.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Heads up! Drivers on I-40 in East Knox County will be dealing with lane closures the next couple of months near the Holston River Bridge.

Crews are working to repair the bridge so delays are expected if you're traveling in the area.

The workzone covers about two miles, east and west, between the Asheville Highway exit and mile marker 396.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, more than 75-thousand vehicles pass through this section of I-40 every day.

"The main thing that we are always trying to do with bridge repairs is to make sure that we're going to extend the lifespan of the bridge," said TDOT Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi.