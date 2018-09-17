Knoxville — Remnants of Hurricane Florence are hitting East Tennessee this Monday, and did so yesterday as well. So for this Driving You Crazy Monday, we're taking a closer look at how experts say you should drive in severe weather.

Viewer Bryan Helton particularly wanted to know about the correct way to use your hazards in a storm.

"I've noticed an increase in the use of hazard lights during rain storms here in East Tennessee," he said in an email to 10News. "If I am not mistaken, it's dangerous for everyone to use their flashers in bad weather."

This is something many of us may have done at some point in our lives.

But will driving with your flashers on make conditions better or worse for other drivers?

We went to ask the experts.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 1.2 million crashes happen each year on wet pavement.

Knoxville Police Department Sergeant Brian Bumpus said leaving your hazards on could confuse other drivers.

And while it's not something the cops would pull you over for, it's not something you should do either.

To conclude, you should not use your hazard lights while driving in a storm.

Is there a road issue that's driving you nuts? Let us know. Email your questions to drivingyoucrazy@wbir.com.

We'll take your questions to the people who have answers.

